Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured finger

The New Orleans Pelicans’ hopes of making the NBA play-in tournament were dealt a severe blow on Friday with the announcement that Zion Williamson will be out indefinitely.

According to the Pelicans, Williamson suffered a fractured left ring finger, and will be sidelined indefinitely while a treatment plan and timetable are worked out.

Zion Williamson has a broken finger and is now "out indefinitely." pic.twitter.com/1R0CbcWoiK — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 7, 2021

The Pelicans’ playoff hopes look to be fading fast, with Brandon Ingram already day-to-day with an ankle sprain. Williamson is an even bigger loss. He’d been carrying the team lately, averaging 28.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in his last ten games. He’d even been mixing in a new role that seemed to be making him even more effective.

The Pelicans are a game and a half behind the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth spot in the Western Conference. With only six games left, the Pelicans can’t really afford to lose any more, and that’s why Williamson’s injury might be the end of their postseason chances.