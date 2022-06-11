Zion Williamson makes big statement about his future

Zion Williamson made a telling remark Saturday about his possible future with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson spoke to the media at a basketball camp in New Orleans, and offered an encouraging comment about his future with the Pelicans. Williamson said he hadn’t even paid attention to the remainder of the NBA Playoffs, and that the only thing he cared about was that the Pelicans made it.

Asked Zion if watching NBAFinals makes him even more anxious to get back playing” Honestly, I ain’t paying too much attention to the games right now. I’ll look at who won. Pels, baby. Pels in the first round. That’s all I needed to see to really be excited to get back out there. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) June 11, 2022

Why would Williamson be so pleased to see New Orleans just make it? For one, they had not done so since 2018. They also did it without Williamson’s help, as he missed the entire year with a foot injury. He certainly believes that the team is poised to do even better once he is back and healthy.

Williamson has long been plagued by rumors that he will look to move elsewhere when he gets the chance, but he has downplayed that with a lot of his recent remarks. With New Orleans very eager to sign him to an extension, he may commit his long-term future quite quickly in spite of the speculation.