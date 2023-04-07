Zion Williamson’s status for play-in tournament revealed

The New Orleans Pelicans clinched at least a play-in tournament spot with their win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, but it does not sound like Zion Williamson will be able to help them in it.

Williamson is not expected to return by the time the play-in tournament begins next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with a hamstring strain – is unlikely to return to action in next week's Play-In Tournament, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been cautious with Williamson's comeback as he continues rehab process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2023

The Pelicans still have a chance to avoid the play-in tournament. They are currently in eighth in the Western Conference, and both they and the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers are a game behind the No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers and No. 6 Golden State Warriors. It is unclear if those few extra days would make a significant difference for Williamson’s recovery.

Williamson has been out since he suffered a right hamstring injury in early January. The Pelicans announced on March 22 that he was cleared to return to on-court activities and would be reevaluated in two weeks, which would have been on Wednesday.

Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury and has only played in 114 total games since being drafted in 2019. Though he still has plenty of time to turn it around at age 22, the Pelicans are probably glad they protected themselves in Williamson’s big new contract extension.