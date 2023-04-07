 Skip to main content
Zion Williamson’s status for play-in tournament revealed

April 7, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Zion Williamson holds a ball

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans clinched at least a play-in tournament spot with their win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, but it does not sound like Zion Williamson will be able to help them in it.

Williamson is not expected to return by the time the play-in tournament begins next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans still have a chance to avoid the play-in tournament. They are currently in eighth in the Western Conference, and both they and the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers are a game behind the No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers and No. 6 Golden State Warriors. It is unclear if those few extra days would make a significant difference for Williamson’s recovery.

Williamson has been out since he suffered a right hamstring injury in early January. The Pelicans announced on March 22 that he was cleared to return to on-court activities and would be reevaluated in two weeks, which would have been on Wednesday.

Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury and has only played in 114 total games since being drafted in 2019. Though he still has plenty of time to turn it around at age 22, the Pelicans are probably glad they protected themselves in Williamson’s big new contract extension.

New Orleans PelicansZion Williamson
