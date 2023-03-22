Pelicans share update on Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans have finally shared a positive update on Zion Williamson’s health.

The Pelicans on Wednesday announced that Williamson had his right hamstring strain re-evaluated and has been cleared to return to on-court activities. His next evaluation will be in two weeks.

That is a better update than the team’s previous one, when the Pelicans revealed last month that Williamson had re-aggravated his hamstring and could be sidelined for several weeks.

Williamson has been out since he suffered a right hamstring injury in early January. The Pelicans have not played well in his absence, though they have dealt with injuries to other key players like Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, and Larry Nance Jr. New Orleans entered Wednesday a half-game out of the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

Williamson already missed all of last season with a foot injury and has only played in 114 total games since being drafted in 2019. Though he still has plenty of time to turn it around at age 22, the Pelicans are probably glad they protected themselves in Williamson’s big new contract extension.