Zion Williamson’s legal team issues scathing response to allegations

Zion Williamson’s camp is pushing back strongly on the disturbing allegations in a new lawsuit against the New Orleans Pelicans star.

A woman claiming to be Williamson’s ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County court this week alleging that the former All-Star forward forced her to have sex with him on multiple occasions. The woman claimed that she was in a relationship with Williamson from 2018-23 and accused Williamson of “abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior.”

Also in the lawsuit, the woman alleges that Williamson choked her, threatened the lives of her and her family members, and once even pointed a loaded gun at her. You can read the full disturbing allegations here.

On Friday though, Williamson’s attorney Michael Balascio issued a scathing statement in response to the allegations. Balascio said that the claims were “categorically false and reckless” and added that Williamson intended to file a countersuit for defamation.

“We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them,” said Balascio, per Erin Lowrey of WDSU in New Orleans. “The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. This is the plaintiff’s third set of attorneys. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance. Mr. Williamson and the plaintiff never dated, but did maintain a consensual, casual relationship that began more than six years ago, when he was 18 years old. That relationship ended years ago.

“At no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns,” the statement by Balascio went on. “Only after the friendship ended did she begin demanding millions of dollars. Mr. Williamson reported the plaintiff’s extortion attempts to law enforcement. We understand that an arrest warrant was issued in connection with that report, and we are prepared to provide the court with documentation that supports these facts. Mr. Williamson also intends to file counterclaims and seek significant damages for this defamatory lawsuit. While these allegations are false, we recognize the seriousness of the claims and welcome the opportunity to prove the truth in court. We are confident that the legal process will expose the truth and fully vindicate Mr. Williamson.”

Williamson, now 24, was still in college at Duke University when his alleged relationship with the plaintiff in 2018. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pelicans in 2019 and just completed his sixth year in the NBA.

For Williamson, who will be entering the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract with New Orleans in 2025-26, he is no stranger to drama in his personal life. In April, a woman who was allegedly involved romantically with Williamson was arrested at Williamson’s home and charged with stalking and beating a rival woman. Years before that, Williamson was also at the center of another episode in which adult film star Moriah Mills went nuclear on him after finding out that Williamson was expecting a child with another woman.