Wilf family reportedly emerges as ‘serious’ buyer for Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale, and a familiar new owner could emerge.

The Wilf family, which owns the Minnesota Vikings, is emerging as a “serious” candidate to buy the Timberwolves, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Zygi Wilf, 70, is the chairman of the Vikings and bought the team with several partners in 2005 for a reported $600 million. The Vikings were recently valued at $2.7 billion by Forbes.

Current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor reportedly is looking for at least $1.2 billion in a sale. He has owned the T-Wolves since 1994.

In addition to the Wilf family, several other groups have expressed interest in purchasing the Timberwolves. One ownership group reportedly includes one of the franchise’s most famous players.

The Timberwolves have been around since the 1989-1990 season. They have only made the playoffs once since 2004.