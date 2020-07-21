Skip to main content
Report: Kevin Garnett part of group interested in buying Timberwolves

July 21, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kevin Garnett may be about to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves organization in a big way.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Garnett is part of a group of investors seriously considering a bid for the Timberwolves. The news comes in the wake of reports that current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is exploring a sale.

According to another report, Taylor has already received bids for the franchise.

While Garnett has serious bad blood with Taylor, the Timberwolves icon has said in the past that he would love to be part of an ownership group that replaces Taylor. It appears he’s ready to put his money where his mouth is and potentially return to the franchise where he became an NBA superstar.

