Report: Kevin Garnett part of group interested in buying Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett may be about to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves organization in a big way.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Garnett is part of a group of investors seriously considering a bid for the Timberwolves. The news comes in the wake of reports that current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is exploring a sale.

NBA/Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett and a group of investors are seriously interested in and exploring bid for Minnesota T’Wolves from Glen Taylor, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

Owner Glen Taylor told @JonKrawczynski today that several potential ownership groups have expressed interest in purchasing the Timberwolves and that he is seriously considering all options. https://t.co/uYvqYOzMKz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

According to another report, Taylor has already received bids for the franchise.

While Garnett has serious bad blood with Taylor, the Timberwolves icon has said in the past that he would love to be part of an ownership group that replaces Taylor. It appears he’s ready to put his money where his mouth is and potentially return to the franchise where he became an NBA superstar.