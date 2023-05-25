ESPN announcer had embarrassing slip-up while announcing SEC game

ESPN announcer Tom Hart had quite an embarrassing slip-up while announcing an SEC Tournament baseball game between Vanderbilt and Auburn on Wednesday night.

Vandy was leading the second-round game 6-2 over Auburn in the bottom of the eighth inning and had two runners on with two outs.

Hart was talking about styles of ball and said you can’t turn the clock back to the mid-80s. Instead, something else came out.

You can’t do what now? pic.twitter.com/XH1mmGbszB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 25, 2023

“You can’t turn the black cock black. We can’t turn the clock back — I know it’s after midnight. We can’t turn the clock back and turn it back into the mid-eighties, put on a Whitey Herzog team,” Hart said.

Hart was referencing Herzog, the 91-year-old former player and manager, who was known for emphasizing pitching, speed and defense. Herzog was a two-time World Series champion as a coach/manager and won the 1985 NL Manager of the Year Award. A Baseball Hall of Fame member as a manager, Herzog is in the Cardinals and Royals’ Halls of Fame.

But that was quite the mistake by Hart, who is alternating play-by-play duties with Dave Neal during the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. Last year, we saw an announcer make a similar blunder.