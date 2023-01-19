ESPN’s goes viral for mistake on Michael Vick graphic

ESPN’s mistake involving a Michael Vick graphic went viral on Wednesday.

Vick was among the celebrities who attended the Virginia-Virginia Tech game at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Vick was sitting in the front row to watch his alma mater, which lost 78-68 to the rival Cavaliers.

During their telecast, ESPN had a graphic of Vick prepared and was supposed to show the former Hokies quarterback. Instead, they showed Dick Bennett, the father of Virginia coach Tony Bennett.

Yeah, that sure didn’t look like Vick.

Vick was a quarterback at Virginia Tech from 1998-2000. He left school after his redshirt sophomore season to enter the NFL Draft, where he became the No. 1 pick in 2001. He’s still a big celebrity when he attends Virginia Tech athletic events.