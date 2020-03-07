Adam Kownacki shockingly loses to Robert Helenius

Heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki suffered a shocking loss to Robert Helenius on Saturday night in his hometown of Brooklyn.

Kownacki, 30, entered the fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn undefeated at 20-0. He was in line for a possible fight against Andy Ruiz Jr., but those plans were derailed by Helenius.

Helenius dropped Kownacki in the fourth round in what the referee treated as a slip.

Kownacki was wobbly after that and could barely defend himself, leading to a stoppage a minute later.

TKO an undefeated fighter

Get 30th win It’s safe to say Robert Helenius had an amazing night! #KownackiHelenius pic.twitter.com/BuOkEdfeq7 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 8, 2020

“It wasn’t my night,” Kownacki said after the fight. “It’s boxing. It’s a tough sport and things just didn’t go my way tonight. It was a learning experience and I’m going to go back to the drawing board and get back to work.

“He hit me with a good shot. I knew what was going on, but I’m just upset with myself. It is what it is.”

Kownacki is now 20-1 (15 KOs), while Helenius improves to 30-3 (19 KOs). Kownacki was a heavy favorite and still went down. This, along with Ruiz Jr.’s upset over Anthony Joshua, is another reminder of how unpredictable heavyweight boxing can be.