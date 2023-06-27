 Skip to main content
Adrien Broner interview gets pulled after messy appearance

June 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Adrien Broner looking sad

A podcast pulled an interview they had with Adrien Broner after the boxer’s messy appearance on their show.

“The Danza Project” hosted Broner for a live interview that was released through YouTube on Monday. The 33-year-old appeared to be inebriated during the appearance. He was speaking slowly, repeating himself, and not talking clearly. He was very incoherent.

You can see one clip of the interview below for context:

Broner was very clearly not right during the interview, so The Danza Project ended up removing the full interview. They also shared how difficult it was to lock in the appearance.

“We rescheduled the show 3 straight days and we took the interview down immediately following the live stream,” the show wrote on Twitter.

One of the show hosts tried to defend themselves:

“None of us planned for that … it was tough,” one of the hosts said.

Broner won a fight with Bill Hutchinson on June 9, which was his first bout in over two years. He’s only fought twice in the last four years.

Over the years, Broner has had numerous legal issues, and he’s exacerbated the situations by failing to appear in court.

