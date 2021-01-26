Floyd Mayweather rips Conor McGregor as ‘McLoser’ after loss

Floyd Mayweather ripped into Conor McGregor on Sunday after the UFC fighter lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi.

Mayweather, who beat McGregor in a boxing match in 2017, posted on Instagram to mock McGregor. He also played the race card heavily in his post, which came in response to a questions asking why McGregor is loved and Mayweather hated.

“I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people. Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers,” Mayweather wrote.

There was talk about McGregor boxing Manny Pacquiao, which is what Mayweather was referring to in his post. Mayweather has beaten both men in a boxing match, which is why he said leftovers eating leftovers.

As for the contents of his post, Mayweather always likes keeping his name in the conversation for combat sports, which this accomplishes. A big difference between Mayweather and McGregor is that Conor has taken on tough opponents repeatedly, and not conditionally. Comparatively, Mayweather cherry-picked his opponents so he could maximize his earnings while minimizing his risks. When he did face his toughest opponents, it was either when they were too old (Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya) or too young (Canelo Alvarez). Fans recognize this difference and reward fighters with more love when they take on the toughest fights. Mayweather, meanwhile, is focusing on fighting YouTubers.