Floyd Mayweather criticized by daughter Jirah on Twitter

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has had no shortage of family problems over the years, and that continued recently when one of his children seemingly called him out on social media.

Mayweather’s 16-year-old daughter Jirah, whose mother Josie Harris died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this year, sent a tweet this week implying that Floyd is selfish. Jirah said it has been difficult for her to transition from a “parent who put (your) happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours.”

going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating thing ever. — Jirah Milan (@JIRAHMILAN) August 10, 2020

Mayweather responded to the tweet with a post on Instagram expressing his love for Jirah.

“@jirahmilan, I will always love you unconditionally and always know that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. There is no limit to how far you can go in life. Always put God first and everything else will fall in place,” the undefeated boxer wrote, via a screenshot captured by The Shade Room.

Jirah is the youngest of Mayweather’s four children and one of three he had with Harris. Mayweather and Harris had a tumultuous relationship and were engaged in a $20 million lawsuit prior to Harris’ death. Mayweather even demanded legal sanctions from Harris days after her death.