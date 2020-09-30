Floyd Mayweather would demand this much money for Conor McGregor rematch

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has not fought since he improved his record to 50-0 with a win over Conor McGregor back in 2017. He has hinted at coming out of retirement (again) numerous times in the past, and apparently he is open to a rematch against McGregor.

For the right price.

Mayweather made a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast and discussed whether or not he will fight again. He basically said he values his long-term health and will only take easy fights that come with a big payday. If he were to fight McGregor again, Mayweather says he would need a guaranteed $300 million.

As for whether or not a fight against McGregor would be safe and easy, Mayweather clearly thinks it would. He told Sharpe that the UFC star has no punching power.

“Conor McGregor can’t punch. He can’t punch,” Mayweather said, via TMZ.

Mayweather added that he remembers taking a punch from McGregor when the two fought and thinking, “Man, this dude punch so soft.”

Mayweather made around $300 million total for his August 2017 fight against McGregor and McGregor made $100 million. Floyd was guaranteed $100 million going in, while McGregor’s guaranteed number was $30 million.

This isn’t the first time Mayweather has indicated he is open to a rematch against McGregor, but the fight seems unlikely to happen. McGregor, who is supposedly retired as well, recently revealed that he has his sights set on a different high-profile boxing match.