Floyd Mayweather Jr. trolls Canelo Alvarez after upset loss

Canelo Alvarez lost for just the second time in his boxing career on Saturday night, and now he is hearing it from the man responsible for the first loss.

The four-division world champion Alvarez got upset in his light heavyweight title bout with Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez was thoroughly outboxed throughout the fight and lost by unanimous decision after the bout went the distance.

After Bivol was announced as the winner on Saturday, retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. trolled Alvarez on Instagram. Mayweather revealed that he had bet $10,000 on Bivol, who was a massive +425 underdog, to defeat Alvarez. The bet netted Mayweather $42,500 in profit.

“Easy pick up,” wrote Mayweather in his caption.

Mayweather and Alvarez previously met in the ring in Sept. 2013. Alvarez, who was only 23 years old at the time, entered that fight a perfect 42-0-1 in his career. But Mayweather put on a trademark defensive masterpiece and handed Alvarez the first loss of his pro career.

Alvarez had not lost again since though and had been drawing comparisons to Mayweather as one of boxing’s all-time greats (even though the two have different fighting styles). As such, Alvarez’s loss to Bivol (plus the money he made off it) had to feel pretty good for Mayweather, especially since Alvarez recently took a bit of a shot at Mayweather on social media as well.