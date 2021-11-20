Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition.

Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.

Now Mayweather is here to finally set the record straight.

Mayweather spoke with Fight Hub TV for an interview at the WBC convention on Wednesday. During the interview, the undefeated former boxing champion was asked if he missed boxing. He said no and noted how he recently took on Paul. That’s when he shared the truth.

“We had fun, we gave the people just a little bit of entertainment, something to do. And people got to know there is a difference between a real fight and an exhibition,” Mayweather said.

“When I did an exhibition … all I did was workout from time-to-time, then I went and down an little 8-round exhibition. If it was a real fight, it would have been a blowout in the first round.”

And there you have it.

Those who know boxing know that Mayweather carried both Conor McGregor and Paul in their bouts. Against McGregor, Mayweather let the fight go 10 rounds before winning via TKO. With Paul, he let the fight go the distance.

Mayweather views these fights as business and entertainment. He’s putting on shows and trying to give the audience their money’s worth by letting the fight go on long rather than ending them early. The fights may be shams, but they are lucrative for Mayweather, so he has an interest in perpetuating the notion that he might lose. It’s surprising that he even let this slip out, but maybe he couldn’t contain himself.

Photo: Sean Michael Ham/Mayweather Promotions