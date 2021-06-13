Floyd Mayweather offers $100K for info after home was burglarized

Floyd Mayweather Jr. says one of his homes in Las Vegas was burglarized recently, and he is offering a hefty reward to anyone who has information that can help him get back what was stolen.

Mayweather said in an Instagram post on Saturday that his home was broken into and the person or persons responsible stole “handbags and other belongings of substantial value.” He is willing to pay $100,000 to anyone who has information about the burglary.

“One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value,” Mayweathe worte. “I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

It’s unclear when the burglary took place, but we know Mayweather was in Miami last week for his big fight against Logan Paul.

This is not the first time one of Mayweather’s homes has been broken into. His $26 million mansion in Beverly Hills was also burglarized a few years back, and it sounds like the circumstances were somewhat similar.