Gervonta Davis makes big prediction about his fight with Lamont Roach

Gervonta Davis has made a big prediction.

Davis on Tuesday was part of a press conference held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., to promote his upcoming fight with Lamont Roach. The two are set to meet on March 1 at Barclays Center, and Davis believes he will remain unbeaten. In fact, he predicted on Tuesday the round he would end the fight.

“I’m gonna chop, chop, bob and weave. I’m gonna end it in the ninth round,” Davis said.

Roach similarly feels confident and said he would win the fight.

“I don’t care about being the underdog or being the favorite. Either way, I’m gonna win,” Roach said.

Davis is 30-0 with 28 knockouts, so him naming the round he’ll win a fight is not insignificant. Of all his fights since 2020, only one has gone the distance. He has ended each of his last four fights in the 9th round or earlier. So saying Roach will last to the 9th round is somewhat of a compliment.

At 25-1-1, Roach is no slouch either. He has won all of his fights since 2020 — three by knockout and three by decision. Roach has fought at super featherweight, which 126-130 pounds. Davis has fought at the lightweight division, which is from 130-135 pounds.