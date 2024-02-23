Gervonta Davis agrees to his first fight in a year

One of the biggest stars in boxing finally has his first fight of 2024 scheduled.

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin have agreed to a deal to fight this year, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported on Thursday. Coppinger reports that the fight is likely to take place in the late spring or early summer, which would put the fight date at a year after Davis’ most recent bout.

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin have agreed to a deal for a PBC PPV fight in late spring/early summer for Tank’s WBA lightweight title, sources tell ESPN. Davis’ legal trouble sidelined him the second half of last year, but now he’s back vs. a legitimate top 10 lightweight. pic.twitter.com/unY9N17Wqc — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 22, 2024

Davis is 29-0 (27 KOs) and regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He beat Ryan Garcia via 7th-round knockout in their April 2023 fight, further cementing his status as one of the best current boxers.

Davis fights at lightweight and will put his WBA belt on the line against Martin. Martin is 18-0 with 12 knockouts in his career and could present somewhat of a challenge for Davis.

The 29-year-old Davis has dealt with several legal issues recently, which have detracted from his fighting career. He was taken to jail last year after violating his house arrest for a 2020 hit-and-run. He was also sued last year for an alleged battery.