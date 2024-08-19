Jake Paul rips into ‘Democratic city’ of New York in viral video

Jake Paul hurled plenty of expletives at Mike Tyson during a press conference over the weekend promoting the upcoming fight between the two, and he let New York City have it, too.

Paul and Tyson held a joint press conference at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Sunday to promote their Nov. 15 fight. Paul was booed multiple times by the fans in attendance, and he at one point responded by telling the crowd “f– you, New York!.” He also called The Big Apple a “dumba– Democratic city” and said, “You’re just like Mike Tyson — you were good 20 years ago.”

You can watch the clip, but beware that it contains cursing:

HAPPENING NOW: Jake Paul just went on an explosive rant towards New York City and instantly got bombarded with boos and anger, Paul responded by insulting all of them them for voting Democrat at “Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson promo.” Jake Paul: “F*ck you New York! Dumbass… pic.twitter.com/0PhDnkP4Z5 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 18, 2024

Tyson, of course, was born and raised in Brooklyn. Paul is used to playing the heel, and he has no problem embracing that role once again as he prepares to take on the former heavyweight champion.

Both fighters did their best to get people riled up for their upcoming fight, with Tyson also giving Paul a shove (video here).

Paul, 27, is a social media personality who turned into a boxer. He has gone 10-1 in his professional boxing career and has won four fights in a row.

Tyson was once the most intimidating boxer in the world. But the former heavyweight champion is now 58 years old, rendering questions about whether he should be cleared to fight in the first place.

The fight will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 15 and televised live on Netflix. It was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed due to health issues for Tyson.