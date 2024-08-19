Mike Tyson shoves Jake Paul at press conference

Mike Tyson had his fun with Jake Paul during a press conference held at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Sunday to promote their upcoming fight.

Paul and Tyson will be fighting on Friday, Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be televised live on Netflix.

During the press conference, Tyson gave Paul a push.

Mike Tyson shoves Jake Paul 👀 This fight is going to be WILD 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/KWXNe8Qzix — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2024

Tyson still knows how to stir things up.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed due to health issues for Tyson.

Paul, 27, is a social media personality who turned into a boxer. He has gone 10-1 in his professional boxing career and has won four fights in a row.

Tyson was once the most intimidating boxer in the world. But the former heavyweight champion is now 58 years old, rendering questions about whether he should be cleared to fight in the first place.

Paul had some fun with the shove later on. He mocked Tyson over the push.

Jake Paul’s impression of Mike Tyson pushing him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SRVnvpIfZD — betr (@betr) August 18, 2024

The fight is set to take place in nearly three months.