Jake Paul being sued by boxing promoter

Jake Paul is being sued by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for alleged defamation.

Paul said in an interview with IFL TV that he believed Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing company paid off judge Glenn Feldman to score fights in favor of Matchroom Boxing clients.

Paul, who went from being a social media star to a celebrity boxer, cited Feldman’s scoring in the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk as his evidence of the bribery (Joshua is a Matchroom client).

“Glenn Feldman shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win the fight when everyone watching the fight — it’s not a split-decision. Usyk had a runaway victory. Clearly won the fight, and this judge Glenn Feldman gives it to Anthony Joshua? It’s like a repeated crime here. This type of s—, I’m going to call it out — it’s bulls—,” Paul said (profanity censored by LBS).

“Clearly this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing. And that’s a bold statement and accusation that I don’t take lightly. But it’s just blatantly obvious. They’re not even trying to hide it.”

Paul recognized he was making a potentially harmful claim, which is why he said he doesn’t take his accusation lightly. Neither does Hearn.

Hearn is suing Paul for $75,000 for alleged defamation, according to TMZ Sports. The boxing promoter called the allegation “outlandlishly false.”

Usyk defeated Joshua in an August 20 fight via split decision. The three judges scored the fight closely. Viktor Fesechko had the fight 8 rounds to 4 in favor of Usyk (116-112); Steve Gray scored it 7 rounds to 5 for Usyk (115-113); and Feldman had it 7 rounds to 5 for Joshua (113-115).

Paul also cited Feldman’s scoring in April’s Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano bout. Feldman and another judge scored the fight in favor of Matchroom client Serrano, who won via split decision. Feldman had the fight 97-93 for Serrano, while another judge had it 96-93 for Serrano. The scoring difference was nowhere near as pronounced as Paul made it out to be.