Judge orders Manny Pacquiao to pay more than $5 million in lawsuit

Manny Pacquiao has lost the lawsuit that a promotion company filed against him nearly two years ago.

Audie Attar’s Paradigm Sports Management alleged in their 2021 lawsuit that Pacquiao breached a contract he signed with them in 2020. PSM said Pacquiao had committed to an exclusive two-fight agreement with the firm. Attar argued that his company advanced Pacquiao $3.3 million and was working to set up a bout between the Filipino legend and Mikey Garcia.

Pacquiao announced in February 2021 that he was training for a fight, and there were rumors he would face Garcia. He then entered into an agreement to fight Errol Spence Jr., who had to withdraw due to an injury. Pacquiao ended up fighting and losing to Yordenis Ugas on Aug. 21, 2021. Pac-Man has not fought since.

Paradigm, which represents Conor McGregor, was also trying to set up a fight between the UFC star and Pacquiao. In a response to Paradigm’s lawsuit, Pacquiao’s lawyers argued that Paradigm failed to deliver on the promise of putting together a Pacquiao-McGregor bout. Pacquiao also said PSM claimed to have eight endorsements deals lined up for the former champion but never delivered.

On Tuesday, a California jury sided 9-3 with Paradigm. A judge then ruled that Pacquiao must pay the management company the $3.3 million they said they advanced the 44-year-old plus $1.8 million in damages, for a total of $5.1 million.

Pacquiao retired as a professional boxer following his loss to Ugas. He ended his career with a record of 62-8-2 and 39 knockouts. Pacquiao then went on to run for president in his native Philippines, where he has served as a senator. He lost the 2022 election, finishing in third place behind Leni Robredo and the eventual winner, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.