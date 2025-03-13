Xavier Worthy’s fiancee files for protective order after choking allegation

Xavier Worthy’s fiancee filed for a protective order against the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver after making some more concerning allegations.

Tia Jones, who has been engaged to Worthy since July 2024, claimed in a court filing that Worthy violently put his hands on her at least five times in the last year, and that she is seeking a protective order as a result. In the filing, which was obtained by TMZ Sports, Jones alleged that Worthy “pushed me to the ground with two hands” during an October 2024 argument. She added that several weeks later, Worthy slammed her on a bed and began choking her during another argument over his alleged infidelity.

Jones said Worthy apologized to her after each of those incidents, but they continued to take place after that. The most recent, on March 7, was described by Jones as the worst of all of them, and that Worthy threw her to the ground and put his knee on her throat for over ten seconds, leaving her unable to breathe. That incident ultimately led to his arrest.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a statement to TMZ, Worthy’s attorneys denied all of the allegations against the wide receiver, and called Jones’ application for a protective order a “media ploy.”

Police in Williamson County, Tx. decided not to press charges against Worthy over the incident, though they said they would reopen the investigation if new information came to light. A Williamson County judge had already granted the temporary protective order against Worthy on Wednesday.

The NFL could still discipline Worthy under its Personal Conduct Policy even if he does not face any further legal trouble.

Worthy was a significant contributor to the Chiefs’ offense as a rookie in 2024. He caught 59 passes for 638 yards in 17 games, and led the team with six touchdown catches.