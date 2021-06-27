Manny Pacquiao being sued for breach of contract

Manny Pacquiao is facing a lawsuit from a previous promoter with whom he agreed to do business.

Audie Attar’s Paradigm Sports is suing Pacquiao for alleged breach of contract, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Attar argues that he was working to set up a fight between Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia. Paradigm says they gave Pacquiao a $3.3 million advance that they now want returned. They are also seeking an injunction to block Pacquiao’s planned fight with Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao announced in February that he was training for an upcoming fight. There were rumors about him facing Garcia, but then that fight fell through. Pacquiao later announced he was going to fight Spence.

Paradigm, which also represents Conor McGregor, was planning to have Conor and Pac-Man fight. Those plans also fell through when McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier.

Paradigm argues in the lawsuit that Pacquiao caused damage to the company’s boxing promotion business and reputation.

Pacquiao and Spence are scheduled to fight on Aug. 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.