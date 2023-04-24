Manny Pacquiao offers advice for Ryan Garcia after loss

Manny Pacquiao offered some advice for Ryan Garcia after watching the young fighter lose to Gervonta Davis on Saturday night.

Pacquiao was in attendance at T-Mobile Arenas in Las Vegas, Nev. for Davis’ 7th-round knockout win over Garcia. FightHub TV caught up with Pac-Man after the bout and asked him for his thoughts.

The 44-year-old boxing legend had an optimistic outlook for Garcia but thinks the youngster needs some work.

“It’s a good fight but maybe more development [is needed] for Garcia. But he is young,” Pacquiao said of Garcia. “He should strengthen his body and learn more techniques because that’s what he needs. He has the skill of boxing but he can improve it.”

Garcia was 23-0 entering the fight and more inexperienced than the 28-year-old Davis, who is now 29-0. Some thought Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions may have pushed Garcia for the big fight somewhat early, but Garcia wanted to make the big fight happen.

Garcia still has plenty of time to improve and work on his craft. Pacquiao thinks that’s just what Garcia needs to do. Garcia also indicated after the fight that he has plans to move up more in weight after fighting Davis at 135 pounds.