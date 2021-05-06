Manny Pacquiao expected to announce plans for retirement

Manny Pacquiao is expected to announce his retirement plans in the near future.

Pacquiao has been training since at least February for an impending fight this year. No fight has been scheduled yet despite plenty of rumors. But the latest talk is that when Pacquiao’s next fight is announced, he will also talk about his planned retirement.

Pacquiao spoke with the media virtually on Monday and talked about it, via The National News.

“The negotiations are ongoing. I will not go into details so that there will not be any problems,” Pacquiao said of his future fight plans.

He was also asked about retirement and said “that is part of the negotiations. That will be included in the announcement.”

Pacquiao was rumored to possibly be fighting Terence Crawford next. However, that rumor came from Crawford’s side, and the fight investors did not come through. Mikey Garcia seems like much more of a realistic opponent.

Pacquiao has not fought since July 2019 and is coming up on two years out of the ring. He is a politician in his home country and has aspirations of one day running for president of the Philippines.

There have been talks for nearly 10 years about the 42-year-old retiring. And guess what? He is still here. Maybe Pac-Man will want to fight two more times before hanging up his gloves.