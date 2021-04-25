Report: Proposed Manny Pacquiao vs. Terence Crawford fight ‘all but dead’

So much for the proposed fight between Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford.

Pacquiao shared in February that he was training for a return to the ring. He hinted in March that he was thinking of facing Mikey Garcia, but also considering Crawford.

Then on March 30, boxing reporter Mike Coppinger said that Crawford’s promoter, Top Rank, was working on scheduling a June 5 fight in Abu Dhabi between Pac-Man and Crawford. Pacquiao’s promotional company called the report “nonsense.” It seems like Pacquiao’s camp was right.

Coppinger followed up on Friday by saying funding for the fight didn’t come through. He says that means the fight is now “all but dead.”

Sources: The proposed Manny Pacquiao-Terence Crawford welterweight title fight, pegged for June 5, appears all but dead after the funding from Abu Dhabi investors never came through. Crawford, at long last, would have finally landed an elite opponent. Now the wait continues https://t.co/cgU2b97Q58 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 24, 2021

Many informed fans and insiders did not expect the fight to materialize. They all appear to be correct.

It’s almost too late to declare an opponent for June 5 as it wouldn’t allow much time to promote the fight. Pacquiao has not fought since July, 2019. His wait is likely to continue. Crawford fought in November to improve to 37-0, but it doesn’t sound like Pacquiao is up next for him.