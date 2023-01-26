Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight

Oscar De La Hoya made a big prediction about a potential Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight.

Garcia and Davis are both undefeated and typically fight with 135 or 140 weight limits. There has been talk over the last several months about the two potentially squaring off in April. De La Hoya says such a fight is going to happen. Not only that, but Oscar thinks the fight will do huge numbers in terms of pay-per-view buys.

De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions represent Garcia, while Davis is now his own promoter after leaving Mayweather Promotions.

Oscar joined “The MMA Hour” for an interview on Wednesday and said he sees the Garcia-Davis fight generating 2.5 million pay-per-view buys.

“We’re all working together to blow this one out of the water,” De La Hoya said on The MMA Hour. “We want to make sure that this event here, because it’s such a special fight, we want to make sure that this fight does 2, 2.5, 3 million homes. This is that type of event.

“Realistically, close to 2.5,” De La Hoya said of how many buys the fight could generate.

2.5 million buys would be a massive number. Only the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao (4.6 million) and Mayweather-Conor McGregor (4.3 million) have generated more than 2.5 million buys.

De La Hoya is a promoter, so it’s his job to hype up a fight.

Will such a fight approach those numbers? We will see, but De La Hoya is doing his best to make it happen.

The other thing he needs to work harder on is finalizing a deal. As of now, nothing has been finalized between the sides. Getting the two in the ring will be the biggest challenge of all.