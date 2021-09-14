Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter agree to November fight on ESPN pay-per-view

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter have agreed to fight in November for what will be an intriguing welterweight fight.

The two fighters are set to meet in the ring on Nov. 20 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nev. The fight will be televised on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

What’s unusual about this fight is that the boxers are represented by rival promoters who decided to do business for the overall good of the sport. Crawford is in his last fight under contract with Bob Arum’s Top Rank. Porter is promoted by Al Haymon’s PBC.

Crawford, who is 37-0 and regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, is set to make at least $6 million. Porter is set to pocket at least $4 million. He is 31-3-1 in his career. Porter has been beaten by Kell Brook, Keith Thurman and Errol Spence Jr.

This fight could be Crawford’s biggest test in the ring. The WBO welterweight title belt will be on the line in the fight.