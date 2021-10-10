Tyson Fury had 1 complaint about Deontay Wilder after win

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Saturday completed their trilogy, with Fury winning via 11th-round knockout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. to improve to 2-0-1 head-to-head against Wilder.

The fight featured tons of action, multiple knockdowns, and left most fight fans incredibly satisfied.

Fury credited Wilder after the fight for being such a tough opponent. However, he had one complaint — he doesn’t think Wilder behaved sportsmanlike after the defeat.

“I’m a sportsman, I went over to [Deontay Wilder] show some love and respect,” Fury said in his postfight interview. “And he didn’t want to give it back. That’s his problem. I pray for him so god will soften his heart.”

Wilder took a beating in the fight and maybe wasn’t all there afterwards. Or maybe he just was bitter over the loss.

Now Fury has proven without a doubt that he is the better fighter between the men. He also remains the best heavyweight fighter in the world.

Maybe Wilder will congratulate Fury and make good with him at some point in the future.