Tyson Fury has message for doubters after KO win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury remains the king.

Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday night. The win was Fury’s second straight against Wilder in their trilogy and makes him 2-0-1 in their matchups.

The victory was hard-earned, as Wilder gave Fury everything he could handle, including a couple of knockdowns.

The fight featured multiple knockdowns in the early rounds. First, Fury knocked Wilder down in the third:

Wilder responded by flooring Fury twice in the fourth:

Deontay Wilder puts Fury down on the canvas TWICE. 🤯 THIS TRILOGY 🤯#FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/K2MUjmoRzV — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

Fury bounced back and began to turn the tables on Wilder, who kept throwing punches despite fading in the late rounds.

Then Fury ended things in the 11th. He clocked Wilder in the head with a huge right hand, sending the 6-foot-7 Bronze Bomber falling to the canvas.

The referee stopped the fight immediately, giving Fury the win. The Gypsy King retained his WBC title and is now 31-0-1.

The 33-year-old sent a message to his doubters over Twitter after the win:

Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

Fury has never lost a professional boxing fight. Anyone doubting him should know better by now.