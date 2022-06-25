Video: Canelo Alvarez, GGG have most intense staredown

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin sure dislike each other.

The two men are set to fight for the third time in their careers. They are doing some work promoting the third fight in their triology, which is scheduled for Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During a press conference in Los Angeles Friday to promote the fight, the two had a faceoff to give photographers a chance to take pictures. The faceoff was intense:

Alvarez and GGG do not like each other. They fought to a draw in 2017. They had a rematch the following year and Alvarez won a narrow decision.

Canelo spent the next handful of years avoiding GGG, but he finally is giving Golovkin the third fight between them. GGG is 40 years old at this point, while Canelo is 31. Alvarez seems to have a lot going in his favor.

GGG has only fought once in the last 18 months, though he has gone 4-0 since his 2018 loss to Alvarez. Canelo is 57-2-2 and coming off a surprising loss to Dmitrii Bivol.