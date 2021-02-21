Video: Oscar Valdez sends Miguel Berchelt to hospital with huge knockout

Oscar Valdez showed just how special of a fighter he is with a huge knockout of Miguel Berchelt on Saturday night.

Valdez was facing Berchelt for the WBC World Super Feather Title at The Bubble in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Just as the bell to end round 10 was ringing, Valdez dropped Berchlet with a monster left hook.

Take a look at this video:

This needs to be in the dictionary next to the phrase "knock out" #BercheltValdez @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/RJ5TVMlrk6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2021

Here is the ringside view from the other angle.

That was a huge knockout that completely stunned Berchelt. He was taken to the hospital after the knockout.

There was talk from some boxing reporters who felt Berchelt’s corner should have stopped the fight sooner, but they left the champ in long enough to let that happen.

Valdez is now 29-0, while Berchelt is 37-2.