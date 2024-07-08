Alex Bowman reveals epic celebration planned after winning in Chicago

Alex Bowman is ready to let loose after winning Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Ill.

Bowman locked in his spot in the playoffs by outlasting Tyler Reddick in what was a rain-shortened Grant Park 165. It’s the second consecutive year that the event was plagued by rain.

REPOST TO CONGRATULATE ALEX BOWMAN ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN IN CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/ia6puACuOo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 8, 2024

Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry was closing in on Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro heading into the final few laps. But Reddick clipped the wall on the final lap, which derailed his momentum toward catching Bowman. Reddick finished second, while Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs was third.

Bowman sounded more than ready to celebrate during his post-race interview.

“We’re going to drink so much damn bourbon tonight,” said Bowman. “It’s going to be a bad deal. I’m probably going to wake up naked on the bathroom floor again.”

Alex Bowman is going to drink a lot of bourbon tonight. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ElxNzto0LF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 8, 2024

Bowman was already seen shining his trophy as he waited for his turn to speak to the media.

Alex Bowman is cleaning his trophy while waiting for his turn in the news conference. pic.twitter.com/kVTDOyPWhn — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 8, 2024

Bowman broke an 80-race winless streak dating back to the third race of the 2022 season, when he won the 2022 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.