Danica Patrick takes aim at Martin Truex Jr. over ‘cold’ eulogy for ex-girlfriend

Danica Patrick took aim at Martin Truex Jr. via Instagram on Monday over the eulogy the driver posted regarding his ex-girlfriend.

Truex dated ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex from 2005-2023. In 2014, Pollex was diagnosed with Stage III ovarian cancer. The two broke up in January.

On Sunday, Pollex died at the age of 44. Truex Jr. posted a note on Instagram regarding Pollex’s death.

“From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease,” Truex wrote.

“Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone. Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle.”

Patrick saw the Instagram statement and criticized it via her Instagram Story.

“I avoid negativity on social at almost all costs. Almost…,” Patrick wrote.

“But this the most insensitive disconnected statement from a guy that I have never liked. And obviously for good reason. I don’t care what happened between them but this is as cold as it gets.

“A PR rep wrote this guaranteed. You’re free from this now sherry.”

Danica Patrick posted this on Instagram today. She decided today was the correct time, and Instagram was the correct place, to voice her opinion of Martin Truex Jr, whose long-time partner Sherry Pollex, passed away yesterday from ovarian cancer.@DanicaPatrick || 😳 pic.twitter.com/oj0DvxryC5 — Bryan Friedrich (@500Indy1911) September 18, 2023

Patrick and Truex Jr. competed against each other in NASCAR’s Cup Series between 2012-2018. Patrick openly admitted in her note that she has “never liked” Truex.