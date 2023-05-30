 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 29, 2023

Denny Hamlin demands suspension for Chase Elliott over ‘unacceptable’ move

May 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Denny Hamlin with a serious look

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin wants NASCAR to take action against Chase Elliott over the No. 9 Chevrolet’s actions during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday.

Both Hamlin and Elliott crashed out of the crown jewel race after some contact on Lap 185. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota slid high as they came out of Turn 4, which forced Elliott into the wall. Elliott then appeared to retaliate against the No. 9.

Hamlin was examined at the infield care center following the incident. After exiting the center, he was interviewed by FOX and accused Elliott of wrecking him intentionally.

Hamlin said that Elliott should be suspended over his behavior.

“It’s a tantrum and [Elliott] shouldn’t be racing next week,” Hamlin said. “Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable.”

Hamlin compared to Elliott’s actions to the way Bubba Wallace wrecked Kyle Larson last year at Las Vegas. Wallace was suspended one race by NASCAR for his actions. Hamlin is hoping the same fate awaits Elliott.

Elliott finished 34th in the race, while Hamlin finished 35th.

Article Tags

Chase ElliottDenny Hamlin
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus