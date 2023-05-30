Denny Hamlin demands suspension for Chase Elliott over ‘unacceptable’ move

Denny Hamlin wants NASCAR to take action against Chase Elliott over the No. 9 Chevrolet’s actions during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday.

Both Hamlin and Elliott crashed out of the crown jewel race after some contact on Lap 185. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota slid high as they came out of Turn 4, which forced Elliott into the wall. Elliott then appeared to retaliate against the No. 9.

Hamlin was examined at the infield care center following the incident. After exiting the center, he was interviewed by FOX and accused Elliott of wrecking him intentionally.

"It's a tantrum and [Chase Elliott] shouldn't be racing next week."- Denny Hamlin pic.twitter.com/y8xARpdU5O — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2023

Hamlin said that Elliott should be suspended over his behavior.

“It’s a tantrum and [Elliott] shouldn’t be racing next week,” Hamlin said. “Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable.”

Hamlin compared to Elliott’s actions to the way Bubba Wallace wrecked Kyle Larson last year at Las Vegas. Wallace was suspended one race by NASCAR for his actions. Hamlin is hoping the same fate awaits Elliott.

Elliott finished 34th in the race, while Hamlin finished 35th.