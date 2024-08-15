Denny Hamlin zings RCR with message after penalty announced

Denny Hamlin still is not over what happened at the end of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Richmond.

Austin Dillon, who drives the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, bumped both Hamlin and Joey Logano out of the way in order to finish first in the race. Dillon went reckless because he wanted to win the race to clinch a spot in the playoff.

However, NASCAR announced on Wednesday that though Dillon would keep his win, he would not be eligible for the playoff due to his actions.

RCR issued a response saying they were disappointed with the decision and disagreed with it. They also plan to appeal the penalty.

Hamlin, who received a second-place finish, responded to RCR’s message.

“Not as disappointed as I was off turn 4,” he wrote.

That was a reference to the way Dillon spun him out on the final lap.

Though Hamlin still finished second, Logano wasn’t as fortunate and dropped down to 19th when the race was called. Hamlin had called out NASCAR after the race, begging the organization to come down hard on Dillon. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota got what he wanted, as NASCAR sent the message that finishing so recklessly to win won’t get you what you want.