RCR issues response to controversial Austin Dillon decision

Richard Childress Racing issued a response on Wednesday to NASCAR’s controversial decision regarding Austin Dillon.

Dillon won Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway to gain a spot in the Cup Series playoffs — or so he thought. Dillon recklessly bumped Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap of overtime so that he could win the race, knocking both drivers out of contention.

Though NASCAR decided to let Dillon’s victory stand, they withdrew Dillon’s playoff eligiblity. Dillon and the No. 3 RCR team were docked 25 points in the drivers’ and owners’ standings, while Dillon’s No. 3 team spotter was suspended three races for directing the driver to “wreck” the car in front of him.

Shortly after NASCAR’s decision was made public, RCR issued a statement in response.

“Richard Childress Racing is very disappointed in NASCAR’s penalty against the No. 3 team. We do not agree with the decision that was made and plan to appeal,” RCR’s statement said.

RCR’s appeal will be heard by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel at a to-be-determined date.

There are four playoff spots available with three regular-season races remaining in the Cup Series.

The win goes down as the fifth of Dillon’s Cup Series career and his first since a 2022 win at Daytona.