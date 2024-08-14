NASCAR makes big decision on Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility

NASCAR has made a significant move regarding Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility in response to his controversial win at Richmond on Sunday.

NASCAR announced Wednesday that, while Dillon would be allowed to keep his victory at Richmond, it would not count toward his eligibility for the Cup Series playoffs. The win also will not count toward the owner championship. In addition, Dillon and his team were docked 25 points, and his spotter Brandon Benesch received a three-race suspension.

Richmond penalties:

-Austin Dillon keeps win but the automatic playoff berth is revoked for both driver and owner championships.

-Dillon and team docked 25 points

-Dillon spotter Brandon Benesch suspended three races

-Joey Logano fined $50,000 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 14, 2024

NASCAR made the decision by citing a rule that says race victories must be “unencumbered by violation(s) of the NASCAR Rules or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.”

Here is the rule as far as what gives NASCAR discretion in the decision on revoking Austin Dillon playoff berth. It is Part B. pic.twitter.com/hPVaXbRsa3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 14, 2024

Dillon and his team, Richard Childress Racing, can appeal the decision. It is unclear if they will do so.

The finish at Richmond was sharply criticized, as Dillon spun out Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin in a two-lap overtime sprint in order to win the race. Both Logano and Hamlin were furious with the race, as Hamlin took aim at NASCAR for initially doing nothing to punish Dillon for what he saw as reckless and dangerous driving.

Dillon would have received an automatic playoff berth for the win at Richmond, which was his first of the season. The other route to entry is driver rankings, but even before being docked points, Dillon was 26th in that department. This essentially means Dillon is back where he was previously: in need of a win to clinch a playoff berth, this time with three races to go.