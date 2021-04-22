Details on how Danica Patrick and boyfriend Carter Comstock met

Danica Patrick went public with her new relationship last week, and now we have a better idea of how the former NASCAR driver and boyfriend Carter Comstock met.

According to US Weekly, Patrick and Comstock were “set up” by the cofounders of Beam, which is a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that both are investors in. Patrick and Comstock dated casually for a few months before making things exclusive in April.

Patrick seems glad someone decided to play match-maker. She shared a photo on Instagram Friday that showed Comstock kissing her on the cheek, and the caption made it clear they are a couple.

Comstock is a co-founder of Freshly, which is a food delivery service.

Patrick, 39, broke up with ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers last summer. Rodgers quickly found a new girlfriend and got engaged. That left Patrick seemingly like the woman left out. But she appears to have someone special in her life now.

Comstock must also be pretty special if he passed all of Patrick’s requirements to date her.