Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws killed in apparent murder-suicide

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson’s family.

Johnson’s wife’s parents and 11-year-old nephew were killed in a shooting at their Oklahoma home on Monday, according to TMZ. Police in Muskogee, Okla., confirmed that the incident is being investigated as a murder suicide.

Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson’s wife Chandra Janway, and Dalton Janway, Chandra’s 11-year-old nephew, were found dead shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday. Police had responded to a call from a woman who said someone had a gun. Law enforcement found a body laying in the hallway when they arrived at the home and heard another gunshot come from inside.

Police found three bodies in total, with all three people having died of gunshot wounds. Terry Janway is considered the suspect in the fatal shooting, but the motive is unknown.

Johnson married Chandra Janway in 2004. The couple has two daughters together.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, still races in the Cup Series on a part-time basis. The 47-year-old was scheduled to compete in NASCAR’s Chicago street race this upcoming weekend.