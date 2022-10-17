 Skip to main content
Joey Logano makes late pass of Ross Chastain to win at Las Vegas

October 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Joey Logano with sunglasses on

Oct 15, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Logano made a smooth, clean pass of Ross Chastain late in Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to win the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.

The driver of the No. 22 Ford changed all four tires late in the race. Running on fresh tires gave him an advantage against Chastain, with whom he was going head-to-head.

Logano started to make his move with four laps to go and then was able to successfully slide up the track in front of the No. 1 Chevy for a clean pass. Logano maintained the lead to secure the win.

Thanks to his victory, Logano clinched a spot in the Championship 4 for the fifth time.

“I think I may have made the wrong move there,” Logano said in an interview after the race. “I probably should have gone three-wide from the bottom. Ended up working out.”

“We had a really fast car, that’s what made it all work,” Logano said, complimenting Team Penske.

Chastain still finished second, which puts him in a good spot to qualify for the Championship 4. Chase Briscoe, who is also in the Round of 8, finished fourth behind Kyle Busch.

Joey Logano
