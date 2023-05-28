Josef Newgarden’s wife has great reaction to Indy 500 win

Josef Newgarden on Sunday won the Indianapolis 500, and his wife had a great reaction to the win.

Newgarden passed Marcus Ericsson on a restart after several cautions dampened the excitement towards the finish of the race.

The No. 2 car was able to take home the big win for Team Penske. It marked Newgarden’s 27th IndyCar win and first Indy 500 victory.

Newgarden’s wife Ashley was overcome with emotion while watching her husband win. She broke into tears immediately. You can see it towards the end of the video:

Newgarden was stoked after his win. He crawled under the fence in order to celebrate with fans in the stands.

A man of the people! Josef Newgarden goes INTO THE CROWD to celebrate his Indy 500 victory! #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/1mBUzoMSfH — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

Newgarden said in a post-race interview with NBC that he had always dreamed about being able to celebrate in the stands with the fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway if he were to ever win the race. He finally won and got to live out his dream.