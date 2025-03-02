Austin Cindric called out for controversial move on Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon and Austin Cindric found themselves at odds with each other just four laps into Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Dillon sparked the early confrontation by pushing Cindric off the course on a turn, prompting some modest bumping. Cindric did not like that, and appeared to right-rear hook Dillon to spin Dillon out.

Ty Dillon sends Austin Cindric off-course coming out of the final corner and Cindric retaliates. pic.twitter.com/sjUeSWW9sH — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) March 2, 2025

Dillon certainly sad it that way, as could be heard on his radio communications.

“I’m not gonna say anything but you know what I’m thinking. That was some absolute bulls–t,” Dillon said.

Many were shocked that Cindric did not receive an in-race penalty for the move in light of how blatant it looked. The incident could still be subject to a review during the week.

Not the best look for Cindric here in the incident that took out Ty Dillon:#NASCAR #COTA pic.twitter.com/yJVE3QeStZ — American Autosport (@americanautospo) March 2, 2025

I’m not saying Austin Cindric should get suspended, but NASCAR obviously doesn’t want drivers right hooking other cars on the frontstretch.



Not even an in-race penalty? That seems like a joke. — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) March 2, 2025

Wow, both the replay and the Austin Cindric in-car do not look good. He got forced off the track by Ty Dillon and then appears to have right-rear hooked him. Nothing was said on the radio about it. That's going to get reviewed this week for sure. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 2, 2025

Cindric’s hopes of winning last week were derailed by another driver. He clearly did not want that to happen again this week, and may have been looking to send a message here.

Cindric led the most laps at the Daytona 500, but finished 8th. He is coming off a 28th-place finish in Atlanta a week ago.