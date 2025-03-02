Larry Brown Sports

Austin Cindric called out for controversial move on Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon and Austin Cindric found themselves at odds with each other just four laps into Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Dillon sparked the early confrontation by pushing Cindric off the course on a turn, prompting some modest bumping. Cindric did not like that, and appeared to right-rear hook Dillon to spin Dillon out.

Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillon certainly sad it that way, as could be heard on his radio communications.

“I’m not gonna say anything but you know what I’m thinking. That was some absolute bulls–t,” Dillon said.

Many were shocked that Cindric did not receive an in-race penalty for the move in light of how blatant it looked. The incident could still be subject to a review during the week.

Cindric’s hopes of winning last week were derailed by another driver. He clearly did not want that to happen again this week, and may have been looking to send a message here.

Cindric led the most laps at the Daytona 500, but finished 8th. He is coming off a 28th-place finish in Atlanta a week ago.

