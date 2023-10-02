Kevin Harvick disqualified after photo finish at Talladega

Kevin Harvick appeared to finish just shy of first place Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Ala. Apparently, the gap between Harvick and first-placer Ryan Blaney was not as narrow as it seemed.

Harvick crossed the finish line just 0.012 seconds behind Blaney in one of the closest races of the season. However, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing was disqualified for violating windshield and overall assembled vehicle rules under Sections 14.5.6.2.F and 14.1.E and P.

NEWS: Kevin Harvick's No. 4 has been disqualified for violating windshield and overall assembled vehicle rules. Per NASCAR, the windshield fasteners must be secured through the entirety of the event. — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) October 1, 2023

Harvick’s car was deemed to have had unsecured windshield fasteners during the race. His Ford was the lone vehicle flagged for any infractions during the post-race inspection.

The disqualification drops Harvick to a last-place finish in his final Talladega race. The 47-year-old veteran is expected to retire at season’s end.

All other finishers were moved up one spot, with William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports getting the bump up to second place.

Harvick previously won Talladega back in 2010. Harvick has 60 total wins for his career.