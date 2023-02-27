Kurt Busch celebrates his brother’s big Cup Series win

Kyle Busch on Sunday won his first race since he joined Richard Childress Racing, and his older brother was stoked about the accomplishment.

After Busch won the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., his brother Kurt congratulated him with a heartfelt post on Twitter. Kurt complimented Kyle on leaving Joe Gibbs Racing only to “instantly see results” with his new team. The elder Busch also noted how he and his brother are now the winningest siblings in NASCAR history.

Proud brother! It takes a lot to make a move and instantly see results. With his win today, we are officially the winningest brother duo in NASCAR history. What an honor. @KyleBusch pic.twitter.com/uh2f06yEqm — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) February 27, 2023

With Kyle’s win on Sunday, Kurt and Kyle now have 95 combined wins. Kyle has 61 and Kurt has 34. They have officially passed legendary duo Bobby and Donnie Allison and should continue to build on their lead.

Kyle is off to a great start with RCR. In addition to his win at Fontana, he also finished 19th in the Daytona 500 last week and was in the mix to win.