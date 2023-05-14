 Skip to main content
Kyle Larson’s crew infuriated with Ross Chastain after latest wreck

May 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ross Chastain looks ahead

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Chastain once again riled up a rival driver during Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington, and not for the first time.

Chastain left Kyle Larson’s crew fuming when he put Larson into the wall with six laps to go in Sunday’s race. The crash came right out of a restart, and came with Chastain and Larson in first and second, respectively.

Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels angrily asked why Chastain had driven Larson directly into the fence, and said it was the third time Chastain had done something similar this season.

After the race, Chastain said he was trying to squeeze Larson and push him up, but not necessarily to drive him into the fence.

Chastain obviously did not benefit much from the crash, but it’s the latest example of him making an enemy on the track. Of course, this is not the first time Larson has tangled with him, as Daniels alluded to.

The irony is that earlier in the week, Larson said Chastain’s style was probably good for the sport. He might not feel the same way right now.

Cliff DanielsKyle LarsonRoss Chastain
