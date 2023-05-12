Kyle Larson makes bold claim about Ross Chastain

Kyle Larson has made a bold claim about one of his racing counterparts.

Larson was speaking on his “High Limit Room with Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet” podcast for an episode released on Wednesday. In the episode, Larson discussed Ross Chastain’s fight with Noah Gragson over the weekend.

Larson noted how Chastain seems to be angering different drivers on a weekly basis. But Larson actually thinks that’s a positive and could result in the driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet becoming the most popular driver in NASCAR.

“I think he is sort of like owning it. And I think he’s got the potential to be more popular than Chase Elliott. So I think it’s awesome. He’s moving the needle,” Larson said.

There's a video version of this podcast, so here's the clip if you wanted to watch. (Link to full episode is here: https://t.co/kHG0EQq8Bg) pic.twitter.com/yiIqfSFk3p — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 11, 2023

Elliott has been voted the most popular driver in the Cup Series for five straight years. He also was the Xfinity Series most popular driver twice before joining the Cup Series.

Elliott also is the son of Bill Elliott, who was voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award a record 16 times, so there is some legacy helping him. Chastain had no previous connections to NASCAR and is carving his own path by bumping opponents out of the way and pulling off ridiculous moves.

Larson wasn’t always a fan of Chastain’s driving, but now he’s admitting it’s good for NASCAR.