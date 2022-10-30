 Skip to main content
Kyle Larson calls out Ross Chastain for ’embarrassing’ move

October 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kyle Larson talks with the media

Sep 1, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) talks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson was not a fan of Ross Chastain’s video game move to pass Denny Hamlin at Martinsville on Sunday.

Larson, last year’s Cup Series champion, finished second in the Xfinity 500. He was interviewed after the race and gave an unpopular opinion about Chastain’s move.

The driver of the No. 5 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports was asked if he thought his move last year at Darlington inspired Chastain.

“Yeah, and I’m a bit embarrassed that I did, because that was pretty embarrassing,” Larson said. “That’s not a good look for our sport at all. I don’t know what you guys think. Probably think it’s cool, but I think it’s pretty embarrassing.”

Larson attempted the same move last year during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Coincidentally, he was trying to pass Denny Hamlin for the win at Darlington. Hamlin was the same driver Chastain needed to pass.

Here is video of Larson’s attempt:

The move didn’t work for Larson, but it did for Chastain, who set a record for the fastest lap at Martinsville.

